iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IRBT. Northland Securities assumed coverage on iRobot in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on iRobot from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a neutral rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of iRobot in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.99.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $54.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.09. iRobot has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $132.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $289.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.31 million. iRobot had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.85%. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 66.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 712.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 19.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

