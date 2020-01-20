iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Huber Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 17,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $184.57 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.40 and a fifty-two week high of $184.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

