J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC lowered J D Wetherspoon to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,475 ($19.40) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J D Wetherspoon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,488.75 ($19.58).

J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 1,623 ($21.35) on Monday. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,616.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,541.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.52.

J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

