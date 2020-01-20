J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JCOM. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J2 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $102.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.63. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $71.15 and a 1-year high of $103.84. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. J2 Global had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $344.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $1,799,324.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,628,136.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

