JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been assigned a €35.00 ($40.70) price target by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.48% from the company’s current price.

DEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.75 ($32.27).

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at €26.42 ($30.72) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.61. JCDecaux has a one year low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a one year high of €36.90 ($42.91).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

