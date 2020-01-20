JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 2.40

News headlines about JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. JD.Com earned a daily sentiment score of 2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the information services provider an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted JD.Com’s ranking:

Get JD.Com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. ValuEngine upgraded JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. 86 Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Shares of JD.Com stock opened at $40.35 on Monday. JD.Com has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.Com will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.