Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

HR stock opened at $34.55 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $34.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 157.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.27.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $316,254.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,363,587.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $340,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,056,718.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,707 shares of company stock worth $769,539 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,117,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,550,000 after acquiring an additional 473,389 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 46.3% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 665,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,840,000 after purchasing an additional 210,438 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $3,936,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 92,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 483,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 91,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.