Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Price Target to GBX 225

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAPC. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC cut Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 301 ($3.96) to GBX 265 ($3.49) in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 279 ($3.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital & Counties Properties PLC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 248.30 ($3.27).

Shares of CAPC stock opened at GBX 264.70 ($3.48) on Friday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 181.40 ($2.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 275 ($3.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 256.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 233.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90.

In related news, insider Ian Hawksworth sold 215,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.31), for a total transaction of £543,495.96 ($714,938.12).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

