Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Urban&Civic (LON:UANC) Price Target to GBX 415

Urban&Civic (LON:UANC) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 378 ($4.97) to GBX 415 ($5.46) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Urban&Civic from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

LON:UANC opened at GBX 355 ($4.67) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 343.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 326.13. Urban&Civic has a 1-year low of GBX 260 ($3.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 357 ($4.70). The stock has a market cap of $515.28 million and a P/E ratio of 41.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from Urban&Civic’s previous dividend of $1.40. Urban&Civic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

About Urban&Civic

Urban&Civic plc engages in property development and real estate activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Strategic Land and Commercial Property Development. The Strategic Land segment includes serviced and unserviced lands, consented and unconsented land, and mixed-use development and promotion sites.

