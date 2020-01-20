Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

HALO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

HALO opened at $19.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.96 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,625,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,900,000 after purchasing an additional 929,980 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,784 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $20,404,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 97,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

