Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.92) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.00). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

ACOR stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $103.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. Acorda Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $315,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 171.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $6,697,000.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

