Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on CoreSite Realty Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CoreSite Realty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Shares of COR stock opened at $117.55 on Monday. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.41.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.78). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.44%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $245,168.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $90,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,881 shares of company stock worth $1,631,700. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

