Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on EnLink Midstream LLC’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for EnLink Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.52.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $5.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.02. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -1,614.29%.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,907 shares in the company, valued at $608,297.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

