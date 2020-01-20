John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt (LON:JLEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $124.00

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt (LON:JLEN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 124 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 123.63 ($1.63), with a volume of 86043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.50 ($1.62).

The company has a market capitalization of $613.82 million and a PE ratio of 11.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 118.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 118.95.

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt Company Profile (LON:JLEN)

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited specializes in investments in environmental infrastructure including wind projects, water and waste management, solar projects and renewables in United Kingdom.

