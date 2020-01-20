John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised John Wood Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised John Wood Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

John Wood Group stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $7.68.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

