JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€14.70” Price Target for Orange (EPA:ORA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.70 ($17.09) price objective on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €15.87 ($18.45).

Orange stock opened at €13.03 ($15.15) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.87. Orange has a 1-year low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 1-year high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

