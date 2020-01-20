JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €150.00 Price Target

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) received a €150.00 ($174.42) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €122.71 ($142.69).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys stock opened at €117.80 ($136.98) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €124.47 and its 200-day moving average is €107.08. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.63. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of €79.70 ($92.67) and a 12 month high of €146.30 ($170.12).

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.