JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€5.55” Price Target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.55 ($6.45) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BBVA. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.62 ($6.53) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.39 ($6.27).

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a one year high of €7.93 ($9.22).

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.