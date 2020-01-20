JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €63.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €74.07 ($86.13).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €64.34 ($74.81) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €66.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of €66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 23.64. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a 12-month high of €97.92 ($113.86).

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.