JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Price Target to GBX 25

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 29 ($0.38) to GBX 25 ($0.33) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Monday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 36 ($0.47) and set a reduce rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 42.79 ($0.56).

Get Intu Properties alerts:

LON INTU opened at GBX 22.86 ($0.30) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76. Intu Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 24.28 ($0.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 122.15 ($1.61). The company has a market cap of $309.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 45.24.

Intu Properties Company Profile

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intu Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intu Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.