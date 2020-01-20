JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/15/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $151.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $142.00 to $147.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $141.00 to $149.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to . They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Edward Jones.

1/8/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/6/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

1/6/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $132.00.

12/23/2019 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

12/20/2019 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $116.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2019 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $135.00 to $138.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $138.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $98.09 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,336,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 88,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,727,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 126,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 33,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

