JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) to Underweight

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 168 ($2.21) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 171 ($2.25). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.96% from the company’s previous close.

CTEC has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 235 ($3.09) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 199.91 ($2.63).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

LON:CTEC opened at GBX 207.30 ($2.73) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 197.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 180.14. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 113.25 ($1.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97). The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.91.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.