Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin expects that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KALA. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

KALA stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $196.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 67,309 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,279.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 519,508 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,180,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 56,784 shares in the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

