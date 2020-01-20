Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

KALA has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,279.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 519,508 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after buying an additional 283,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,237,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 248,287 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 542.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 118,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

