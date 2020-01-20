Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) & Sun Life Financial (OTCMKTS:SLF) Critical Comparison

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) and Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and Sun Life Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kansas City Life Insurance 3.46% 2.34% 0.35% Sun Life Financial 6.43% 13.20% 1.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kansas City Life Insurance and Sun Life Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kansas City Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Sun Life Financial 1 5 3 0 2.22

Sun Life Financial has a consensus target price of $58.71, indicating a potential upside of 20.74%. Given Sun Life Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sun Life Financial is more favorable than Kansas City Life Insurance.

Dividends

Kansas City Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Sun Life Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Sun Life Financial pays out 44.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sun Life Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Sun Life Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Kansas City Life Insurance has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Life Financial has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Sun Life Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and Sun Life Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kansas City Life Insurance $461.03 million 0.68 $15.67 million N/A N/A Sun Life Financial $20.83 billion 1.59 $2.25 billion $3.75 12.97

Sun Life Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Kansas City Life Insurance.

Summary

Sun Life Financial beats Kansas City Life Insurance on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities. It also provides dental, vision, group disability, accident, and health insurance products, as well as distributes variable products. The company was founded in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc., a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides mutual funds, segregated funds, annuities, and guaranteed investment products; and financial and retirement planning services, as well as pooled funds, institutional portfolios, and pension funds. It distributes its products through direct sales agents, managing general agents, independent general agents, financial intermediaries, broker-dealers, banks, pension and benefits consultants, and other third-party marketing organizations. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

