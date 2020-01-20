Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€270.00” Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ASML has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €280.00 ($325.58) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America set a €292.00 ($339.53) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($308.14) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €275.54 ($320.39).

