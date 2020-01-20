Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €52.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Pareto Securities set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.70 ($63.60).

BOSS stock opened at €43.67 ($50.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €47.25. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a one year high of €67.30 ($78.26). The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

