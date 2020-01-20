KeyCorp Comments on SL Green Realty Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for SL Green Realty in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.22.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $91.24 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $93.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.885 dividend. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.47%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

