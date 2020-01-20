KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for National Health Investors in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ FY2020 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NHI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

NYSE NHI opened at $83.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 14.11 and a quick ratio of 14.11. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $86.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.25.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 50.18%. The business had revenue of $81.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 648.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,805,000 after acquiring an additional 83,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 76.64%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

