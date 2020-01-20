Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$34.84 on Monday. Keyera has a one year low of C$26.16 and a one year high of C$35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$834.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.7405024 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEY. TD Securities decreased their target price on Keyera from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, December 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$42.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.32.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.