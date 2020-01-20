Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KIE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kier Group from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 243.75 ($3.21).

Shares of KIE stock opened at GBX 78.40 ($1.03) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 101.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $127.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. Kier Group has a one year low of GBX 58.40 ($0.77) and a one year high of GBX 547 ($7.20).

In related news, insider Claudio Veritiero sold 17,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.55), for a total value of £20,403.38 ($26,839.49).

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

