Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) will post $6.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.49 billion and the highest is $6.65 billion. Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $25.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.93 billion to $25.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.32 billion to $24.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KHC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $31.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 189.7% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 40,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,083,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 62,530 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2,177.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,567,000 after purchasing an additional 571,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

