Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

