Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect Lakeland Financial to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $49.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

