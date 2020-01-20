LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LTM. Bank of America upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTM. US Bancorp DE grew its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 710.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in LATAM Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in LATAM Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LTM opened at $9.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. LATAM Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $12.30.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

