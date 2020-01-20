Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LPTX. Raymond James raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $37.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.46.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPTX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $28,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 40.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 359,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

