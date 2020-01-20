Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) target price (up from GBX 140 ($1.84)) on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 146.33 ($1.92).

LON LTG opened at GBX 139.60 ($1.84) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $933.53 million and a P/E ratio of 99.71. Learning Technologies Group has a one year low of GBX 58.80 ($0.77) and a one year high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 131.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 115.34.

In other news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed bought 3,475,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,135,564.16 ($5,440,100.18).

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

