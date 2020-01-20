Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) PT Raised to GBX 162 at Goldman Sachs Group

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 137 ($1.80) to GBX 162 ($2.13) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LTG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.37) price objective (up previously from GBX 140 ($1.84)) on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Learning Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 154.50 ($2.03).

LTG stock opened at GBX 141.09 ($1.86) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 131.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 115.34. Learning Technologies Group has a 12-month low of GBX 58.80 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The stock has a market capitalization of $937.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79.

In other news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed acquired 3,475,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,135,564.16 ($5,440,100.18).

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

