LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €120.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. LEG Immobilien has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €114.34 ($132.95).

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at €109.40 ($127.21) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($114.53). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €104.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €103.85.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

