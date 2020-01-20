LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €124.70 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.70 ($145.00) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LEG. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Pareto Securities set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €114.34 ($132.95).

LEG stock opened at €109.40 ($127.21) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €104.81 and a 200-day moving average of €103.85. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

