Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 284 ($3.74) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 293.70 ($3.86).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 299.20 ($3.94) on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion and a PE ratio of 9.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 299.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 266.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Kerrigan Procter sold 119,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.64), for a total value of £330,510.86 ($434,768.30). Also, insider George Lewis acquired 394 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £1,044.10 ($1,373.45). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,266 shares of company stock worth $654,553.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.