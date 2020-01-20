Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Cranswick (LON:CWK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CWK. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,170 ($41.70).

Shares of CWK opened at GBX 3,704 ($48.72) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,288.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,986.56. Cranswick has a 52 week low of GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,724 ($48.99). The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.12.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

