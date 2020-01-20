Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WTB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bernstein Bank upgraded shares of Whitbread to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,639.38 ($61.03).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of WTB opened at GBX 4,501 ($59.21) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,927 ($51.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,761.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,486.68.

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,943 ($65.02), for a total value of £321,295 ($422,645.36).

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.