Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ (LGND) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $214.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

LGND has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.20.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $90.39 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $84.45 and a 52-week high of $130.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 32.96 and a current ratio of 33.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.55.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.12). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 388.69% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 188.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,763.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

