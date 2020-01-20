Lior Handelsman Sells 151 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Lior Handelsman sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $15,885.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,144 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lior Handelsman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Lior Handelsman sold 10,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $952,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $104.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.98. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $106.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,065,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

