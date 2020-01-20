Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.65 million. On average, analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Shares of LOB opened at $18.70 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $758.18 million, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.