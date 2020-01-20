LTC Properties Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 108.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.0%.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $46.72 on Monday. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 10.06.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.09). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 57.14%. The company had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

