Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lumentum’s FY2020 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LITE. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut Lumentum from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lumentum from an overweight rating to an equal rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.71.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $84.49.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.16 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 41,643 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,541,888.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,148.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 22,887 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $1,307,763.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,344,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,970 shares of company stock worth $10,399,043. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

