Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) – KeyCorp increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magna International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.67.

TSE:MG opened at C$71.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion and a PE ratio of 12.97. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of C$57.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$68.80.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.82 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.24 billion.

In related news, Director Donald James Walker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.53, for a total value of C$3,676,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,244,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$91,506,246.75. Also, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 114,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.26, for a total value of C$8,531,899.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,057,643.75. In the last three months, insiders have sold 194,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,357,646.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

