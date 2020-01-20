Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is an oil producer. The company’s assets are located primarily in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, formerly known as TPG Pace Energy Holdings, is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MGY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a d rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.18.

MGY opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $14.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.17 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 2.81%. On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $573,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at $251,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 49,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $538,146.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,594.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,512,199 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.2% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 808,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 183,044 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $397,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 425.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 815,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 660,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 815,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 140,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.